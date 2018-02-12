Julia Ransom of Kelowna took part in her second event at the Pyeongchang Olympics. - Image: olympic.ca

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom finished in the top half of the field early Monday morning at the Pyeongchang Olympics, competing in her second event of the Olympic games in the sport of biathlon.

Ransom was one of four Canadians in the field in the women’s 10km pursuit, finishing 28th out of 60 women competing.

Related: Canadian figure skaters win first gold

She completed the event in 33.38.10, missing one of the four targets and finishing 3:03 behind gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany.

Also in the field was Vernon’s Emma Lunder, who had four penalties and finished in 36:52.1 in 53rd spot.

Related: Cheer on the Okanagan Athletes at the Olympics

Ransom will also compete in the women’s 15km individual (Feb. 14), the mixed relay (Feb. 20) and the women’s 4 x 6 relay (Feb. 22).

She had two top 10’s in the 2017-18 World Cup season with a ninth-place finish in the 15km individual event in Oestersund, Sweden and matched that result in the 7.5km sprint in Oberhof, Germany, shooting clean both times.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Just Posted

Teaching shortage not being felt in Central Okanagan

Teacher shortage issues tied to Supreme Court decision

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Don’t rush, think before you flush

West Kelowna, Peachland and the Westbank First Nation residents are encouraged to… Continue reading

Kelowna Y gives free admission for Family Day

The YMCA of Okanagan encourages everyone to unplug and play for Family Day

Community Leader Awards: Patrick Barton

The Kelowna Capital News honours volunteers in the community

Polar bear swim makes a splash

Vernon Winter Carnival Annual Polar Bear Swim draws big crowds for cold dip

3 British tourists killed when helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

GoFundMe page identifies UVic student as surfer who died near Tofino

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend.”

B.C. animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment

BC Aboriginals: ‘There are two systems of justice in this country’

In the wake of the Colten Boushie verdict in Saskatchewan, B.C. Indigenous group calls for change

Most Read