Julia Ransom is one of 10 biathletes named to Team Canada for the Olympic Games. -Image: Olympic.ca

Kelowna’s Ransom to compete at Olympics

Biathlete Julia Ransom to appear in her first Olympic Games for Canada

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom will wear Canada’s colours for the first time at the Olympic Games.

Ransom, 24, was one of 10 athletes named to Canada’s biathlon team for the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ransom, who grew up competing at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna, made her World Championship debut in 2015, helping the women’s relay team to a 10th-place finish.

She was part of the women’s team that finished eighth at the World Cup which doubled as the Olympic test event for Pyeongchang 2018.

Ransom opened the 2017-18 World Cup season with a ninth-place showing in the 15 km individual event in Oestersund, Sweden. She matched that result in the 7.5 km sprint in Oberhof, Germany, shooting clean both times.

Ransom competed at the 2011 Canada Winter Games and won two bronze medals.

Canada’s biathletes were selected for the Olympic team based on their performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 IBU World Cup seasons.

Two other Kelowna athletes, ski cross racers Kelsey Serwa and Ian Deans, will also be heading to South Korea.

Serwa, who won silver in Sochi, will make her third appearance at the Olympic Games, while Deans makes his debut as an alternate on the Canadian men’s team.

Kelowna resident Jeff Thorburn of UBCO, will also be at the Olympics as Team Canada’s men’s hockey athletic therapist.

