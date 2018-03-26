Skip Francis Reglin, third Deanna Tannas, second Lorne Buna and lead Heather McLaren are the BC Interior Masters Curling champs. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna’s Reglin rink wins Interior Masters

Francis Reglin foursome wins BC Interior Masters (60+) Curling Association title in Kamloops.

The Kelowna Curling Club’s Francis Reglin rink returned home with the top prize from the BC Interior Masters (60+) Curling Association’s mixed competition in Kamloops.

The combined event also featured the Pacific Coastal Masters Curling Association Championships.

The Reglin team, consisting of skip Francis Reglin, third Deanna Tannas, second Lorne Buna and lead Heather McLaren, defeated the Skrenek rink from Vernon 11-4 Saturday in the championship final.

The rinks were tied through five ends of play, but the Kelowna foursome took over from there, stealing on in the sixth, two in the seventh and four more in the eighth to clinch the Interior title.

The Reglin team opened with a 6-4 loss to the eventual Pacific Coastal Champions and overall provincial champion Kondal rink from Duncan.

The Kelowna curlers then lost 7-6 to the himizu rink from Richmond, before winning the remainder of their games. The Reglin foursome beat the Schmirler rink from Vernon 9-4 in the morning, then defeated the Beauchamp rink from Grand Forks 7-3 in the afternoon to advance to the Interior final.

With a 4-2 record the Reglin rink ended up in third place in the Combined Mixed Masters Provincials.

