Kelowna’s Sun Devils travel to Minnesota

Nine Players from the Kelowna Sun Devils fall ball program are going to attend the Hibbing College Showcase in Minnesota

Players are Adam Rennenberg, Brady Rennenberg, Matthew Fuchs, Matt McKenzie, Carson Moberg, Blake Badger, Cade Webber, Evan Meekma and Calen Noa.

The players will receive a guided tour of the college each tailored to their personal academic goals for college. They will work out with a pitching coach as well from that school. The college arranged for the players to stay stay with senior collage baseball players in the dorms to see what life after high school and what being a full time student and athlete is really all about, they will sleep, eat and workout in the college.

This is a first time adventure for the Kelowna team and a huge honor, the college wants to show them what is to be expected both on and off the field.

