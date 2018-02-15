Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow preps for Olympic debut

Critchlow lines up in South Korea for snowboard cross qualification

Tess Critchlow will look to qualify for the quarterfinals in PyeongChang. -Image: Natasha Torres

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow is about make her Olympic debut today in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 22-year-old Critchlow, who grew up learning her trade at Big White, is one of four Canadians who will compete at 5 p.m Pacific time in the first of two qualification runs.

The top 16 racers from the two runs will move on to tonight’s quarterfinals.

The semifinals and finals go tonight, with the Big Final set for 12:56 p.m.

Critchlow has four top-10 career finishes on the World Cup snownboard cross circuit.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.