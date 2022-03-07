Emily Young is competing at her second Paralympic Winter games. (Photo - Canmore Photography)

Kelowna’s Young in nordic skiing final tonight at Paralympics

Young competes in the middle distance standing biathlon tonight at 8 p.m. Pacific

Kelowna will have a local representative competing for a medal tonight at the Beijing Paralympic Games.

Emily Young, in her second Paralympics, will take part in the women’s middle distance standing biathlon at 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

The 31-year old reached the podium twice in her first Games in Pyeongchang in 2018. She earned a silver in the 4×2.5mixed relay, and picked up a bronze in the 7.5km classical standing event. She competes under the ‘LW6’ classification, meaning skiers that are affected in one arm and use a single pole.

She took up para cross-country skiing in late 2014, after a long and arduous recovery process upon sustaining significant nerve damage in a wrestling incident in 2009.

The Games run until March 13.

