Kelsey Serwa announces official retirement

One of Kelowna’s brightest stars is stepping away from the spotlight.

Kelsey Serwa has officially announced her retirement from ski racing after a successful 10-year career which included 20 World Cup podium finishes, two Olympic medals and many other accolades. The announcement was made on the Alpine Canada website.

Serwa said that that retirement was always the plan in 2019, and the announcement allows her to shift her focus to her education where she’s pursuing completing her Masters of Physiotherapy at UBC Okanagan, and being able to ski her hometown course at Big White more regularly.

“The best thing I’m taking away from my time as a ski racer are the lasting friendships I’ve been so fortunate to create along the way,” said Serwa on the Alpine Canada release.

“I’ve had an incredible opportunity to experience countless ups and downs with a number of teammates I now consider golden, life-long friends.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

READ MORE: Pianos to punches: Kelowna musician boxes for charity

One of her favourite moments in her career, came in PyeongChang in 2018, where she won the stood on the podium next to her best friend and teammate Brittany Phelan.

“Neither of us were favourites going into that race, but we didn’t care. We were so well prepared, had an unreal team supporting our journey, and I felt privileged to be accountable to one another,” said Serwa about her third and final Olympics.

“We used our friendship to motivate us to be our best. We pushed each other in ways I’ve only experienced with Britt, and I am forever grateful for this truly genuine camaraderie and friendship.”

She also notched a fifth-place finish on home snow in 2010 and was second in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“On the snow, Kelsey is the ultimate competitor, pushing herself and her teammates to perform at their best. Off the snow, Kelsey’s quick smile and infectious good nature helped keep that positive energy flowing for everyone on the team. She’s been an amazing ambassador for Canada, for our team, and for the sport of ski cross,” said Dave Ellis, athletic director of the Canadian Ski Cross Team for Alpine Canada.

READ MORE: Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

Serwa’s initial plans of a relaxing retirement have been put on hold while she plans her wedding this fall with partner and former teammate Stan Rey.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.