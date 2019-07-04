Kelsey Serwa at Big White. - Photo: Toby Frederiksen

Kelsey Serwa announces official retirement

The Kelowna-born ski cross champion is hanging up the skis

One of Kelowna’s brightest stars is stepping away from the spotlight.

Kelsey Serwa has officially announced her retirement from ski racing after a successful 10-year career which included 20 World Cup podium finishes, two Olympic medals and many other accolades. The announcement was made on the Alpine Canada website.

Serwa said that that retirement was always the plan in 2019, and the announcement allows her to shift her focus to her education where she’s pursuing completing her Masters of Physiotherapy at UBC Okanagan, and being able to ski her hometown course at Big White more regularly.

“The best thing I’m taking away from my time as a ski racer are the lasting friendships I’ve been so fortunate to create along the way,” said Serwa on the Alpine Canada release.

“I’ve had an incredible opportunity to experience countless ups and downs with a number of teammates I now consider golden, life-long friends.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

READ MORE: Pianos to punches: Kelowna musician boxes for charity

One of her favourite moments in her career, came in PyeongChang in 2018, where she won the stood on the podium next to her best friend and teammate Brittany Phelan.

“Neither of us were favourites going into that race, but we didn’t care. We were so well prepared, had an unreal team supporting our journey, and I felt privileged to be accountable to one another,” said Serwa about her third and final Olympics.

“We used our friendship to motivate us to be our best. We pushed each other in ways I’ve only experienced with Britt, and I am forever grateful for this truly genuine camaraderie and friendship.”

She also notched a fifth-place finish on home snow in 2010 and was second in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“On the snow, Kelsey is the ultimate competitor, pushing herself and her teammates to perform at their best. Off the snow, Kelsey’s quick smile and infectious good nature helped keep that positive energy flowing for everyone on the team. She’s been an amazing ambassador for Canada, for our team, and for the sport of ski cross,” said Dave Ellis, athletic director of the Canadian Ski Cross Team for Alpine Canada.

READ MORE: Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

Serwa’s initial plans of a relaxing retirement have been put on hold while she plans her wedding this fall with partner and former teammate Stan Rey.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan football foursome named to Team B.C.

Just Posted

Motorbike and car collide in Kelowna

The motorbike rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

West Kelowna: Music in the Park kicks off its second season

Weekly outdoor concerts plugged in for the summer

Candlelight vigil to be held for Kelowna teen stabbing victim

There will be two separate candlelight vigils this weekend

Bird behind power outage for Landmark area

More than 200 Kelowna FortisBC customers lost power for almost an hour Thursday afternoon

Rain, thunderstorms spoil City Park Water Park re-opening plan

Kelowna’s popular water park won’t get the proper kickoff it deserves due to inclement weather

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire

Two air tankers and bird dog plane from the Penticton base help with Washington State wildfire

Most Read