Kelsey Serwa brings back KSer golf tourney

Tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon Aug. 24 to benefit graduating high school athletes

The KSer Scholarship Golf Tournament raises money for Grade 12 students to help them pursue their athletic and academic endeavours. -Image: Contributed

After a two-year break from the links, Olympic champion Kelsey Serwa is bringing the KSer Scholarship Golf Tournament back to life.

The charity event will be held Friday, Aug. 24 the Gallagher’s Golf and Country Club, with all proceeds to be used in supporting excelling student-athlete graduates in Kelowna.

The tournament features a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start and Texas a scramble, a silent auction and buffet dinner.

The cost per person is $175.

For more information go to kelseyserwa.com/kser-scholarship-golf-fundraiser

Serwa, who was born and raised in Kelowna, has won both a gold and silver medal in ski cross at the Olympic Games, and is a two-time X Games champion.

