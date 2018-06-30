Pexels

Kids learn to golf free in the Okanagan

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s interior summer swing starts soon in Kelowna

Boys and girls in the Central Okanagan are learing to golf and improve their skills this summer.

The Boston Pizza-presented Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour will be in the B.C. interior from July 18 through 24, running free clinics for beginners and MJT Ford Series tournaments for competitive players, according to a MLJ news release.

Ford Canada and the Ford Dealers Association are in their 12th year sponsoring the MJT’s Ford Go Golf! FREE Junior Clinics across Canada, which have introduced the game of golf to thousands of children across Canada since 2006.

Boys and girls from six 6 to 12 in the region are invited to learn how to golf. The first is the Dearborn Ford/Kamloops Ford Lincoln clinic at the Dunes Golf Course in Kamloops Wednesday, July 18, the second is the Orchard Ford Clinic at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna Saturday, July 21, and the third is the Watkin Motors Clinic at Predator Ridge Golf Resort in Vernon, Sunday, July 22.

Competitive golfers from 11 to 23 are encouraged to play in either one or both of the Junior Tour stops – the MJT Ford Series at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna on July 19 and 20, and the MJT Ford Series at Predator Ridge Golf Resort in Vernon, July 23 and 24.

For more information or to register for either a clinic or a tournament, visit www.maplejt.com or call 604-943-1645.

