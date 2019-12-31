Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

The Kelowna Rockets finished off 2019 with a bang, defeating the Prince George Cougars 3-2 on in overtime courtesy of Liam Kindree on Monday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets held a two-goal advantage just past the midway point of the opening period, but the Cougars stormed back to force overtime against their B.C. Division rivals.

READ MORE: Canadian men’s hockey team sets record by capturing 16th Spengler Cup

With Mark Liwiski providing the screen in front of Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier, Kaedan Korczak put the rockets on the board first with a slapshot on the power-play. Liwiski then made it a two-goal lead 1:37 seconds later when he chipped the puck past a Cougar defender at center ice and took off, beating Gauthier gove side. Cole Moberg brought Prince George within one with 52 seconds to go in the first.

Connor Bowie pounced on a rebound while shorthanded to score the lone goal of the middle frame.

Matthew Wedman went down in the third period after colliding with Reid Perepeluk who was has assessed a five minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct. Wedman returned to the action during the ensuing power play, but the Rockets were unable to capitalize.

With time ticking away in overtime and fans on their feet, Liam Kindree danced his way around the offensive zone, shaking off a Cougars defender and then firing home the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left on the clock.

Roman Basran stopped 15 of 17 shots and his record improves to 15-8-1-2 on the season. Kelowna outshot Prince George 33-17.

The Rockets were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Cougs were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Kelowna’s record is now 19-13-1-2.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors

Captain Nolan Foote is still away at the World Juniors. Foote and Team Canada will be back in action tomorrow when they take on the host Czechs in the preliminary-round finale (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).

The Rockets are off until Friday night when the Victoria Royals make a trip to Prospera Place. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

