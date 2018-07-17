King claims seniors crown

Steve King went from Happy Gilmore to Tin Cup with one monster swing and one sweet iron shot Sunday at the Vernon Golf & Country Club.

Thinking he was headed to the lounge for a soda with no chance of glory, King birdied the par-5 18th hole to reach a three-way playoff for the Vernon Seniors Club Championship. He then made a 12-foot putt for par to take the playoff over Doug Smith and Jim Elliot. There was a field of 83.

King, 59, took the tourist route to the top of the table after shooting 81 Saturday followed by 77 Sunday. Smith went 79-79 and Elliot carded 83-75. The greens were tough all weekend after being cut and sun-kissed.

“I started terribly the first day,” laughed King, GM of Transportation and Logistics at Tolko. “I was 7-over after six and I salvaged an 81 to put me in the middle of the pack. The second round, I was 1-over after 12 and then I pulled a Tim Hortons double-double. My best hole was 18 where I hit a big drive and made birdie, unknowingly putting me in a playoff.”

King ruled the playoff on the par-4 16th after hitting a drive right and then hitting a high towering 8-iron over the trees 63 yards away from the pin. He pitched to 12 feet and made the putt, which broke to the right, for par.

The 7.5 handicap claimed $75 in pro shop dollars and also took home a complimentary round from The Rise. King previously won two men’s club crowns, the last in 2006.

Smith and Elliot each earned $50 in pro shop gift certificates, while low net champion Peter Murray (130) cashed in $75. Low net runner-up Lawrence Quechuck (133) garnered $50.

Mark Longworth produced 159 for fourth low gross and $40, while Peter Smith shot 162 for fifth low gross and $20.

Brian Ostafew at 163, Jim MacLaren at 170 and Bob Forsyth at 176 each collected $50 for winning their respective flight low gross titles.

Fred Johnston at 141, Mark Roberts at 139 and Kerry Brewis at 142 took low net titles, also earning $50.

Super senior low gross champion Brian Carpenter carded 162, while low net winner Bob Schultz fashioned 140, both banking $50.

Meanwhile, Erik Colwell shot 80-79-159 to defeat Braeden Cooper 77-83-160 by one stroke in the junior field of 13. Colwell pocketed $40, while Cooper cashed in $25.

Austin Armanini took third low gross at 162 for $15. Low net champion Jaden Snitynsky registered 137 for $40 with Tanner Resnechenko taking $25 for 139 and Austin Roest making $15 for 149.

Kendra Jones-Munk was the girls’ low gross champ at 169, good for $40.

Matt Kreutz of Vernon (Predator Ridge) finished tied for 20th in the 116th B.C. Men’s Amateur which finished Friday at Rivershore in Kamloops. There was a field of 116.

Kreutz, on scholarship with the Minot Beavers, shot 71-74-70-76-291. Jaden Steinke of Vernon shared 34th spot at 73-75-7473-295.

Chris Crisologo of Richmond (Marine Drive) won the tournament at 12-under 68-74-65-69-276.

Mary Parsons of Delta (Indiana Hoosiers, NCAA) won the B.C. Women’s Amateur which finished Friday at Golden Golf & Country Club.

Parsons shot 1-under 70-70-74-73-287 for an 11-stroke victory over Christine Proteau of Port Alberni. Emery Bardock of Armstrong was 28th at 83-88-84-87-332.

