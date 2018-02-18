Rob Koffski’s Raymond James rink leads the way at 12-5, with Stolairus Aviation close behind. -Image: Contributed

Koffski maintains top spot in Super League

Week 17 results from the Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna Super Curling League—Week 17

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

Rob Koffki’s league-leading Raymond James continued to dominate with four in the first and a steal of two in the second to go on to a lopsided 9-1 victory over Wes McInnes Artesano Cabinets.

• Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Neil Cursons) vs Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke):

Stolairus had a great game played by all and took advantage of a short handed Edward Jones team with steals in three of the first six ends to go up 7-3. After only getting a single in the seventh end, Team Cseke shook hands to give Team Mellof the well deserved win.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

A well played game that saw OK Business Alliance up 5-4 after four with the hammer when their last rock picked and instead of getting three they gave up a deuce. World Financial Group took advantage of the big break and held Team Wright to a single in the seventh and then made their hit for a single in the final end for the 7-6 victory.

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson):

A close game early with the score tied 3-3 after three end when Foothills Creamery made a nice hit and roll for a deuce and then backed it up with a steal of two to take a commanding 7-3 lead. Acorn Dental tried to make it interesting and made a nice draw for two in the sixth only to have Team Mamchur come back with s deuce of their own to post the 9-5 win.

• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

With the score 2-1 after three ends, Sunset Ranch broke the game open with a deuce in the fourth and a huge four ender in the fifth to cruise to a 9-1 victory over Sturgeon Hall.

Standings: Raymond James (12-5), Stolairus Aviation (11-5), Sunset Ranch and OK Business Alliance (9-6), Foothills Creamery (8-9), Acorn Dental (7-9), Sturgeon and Artesano (7-10), Edward Jones (6-10), World Financial (5-11).

