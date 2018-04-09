Koffski rink bronzed at nationals

The Rob Koffski rink, featuring Pat Ryan, Randy Nelson and Glen Brennan finished third at the Canadian masters finals in Cloverdale and White Rock. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna’s Rob Koffski rink brought home some hardware from the Canadian Masters Curling Championship in Cloverdale and White Rock.

The Kelowna Curling Club foursome defeated Manitoba 3-1 in Sunday’s bronze medal game at the Peach Arch Curling Club.

The provincial silver medalists and the host team for nationals, Koffski, third Pat Ryan, second Randy Nelson and lead Glen Brennan finished the competition with a 7-3 record.

Alberta’s Mickey Pendergast, who posted a perfect 10-0 record, captured the Canadian title with an 8-2 victory over B.C.’s Craig Lepine in the final.

“We were obviously shooting for gold, that’s what we had mind, but we came up a little short,” said Koffski. “Alberta played really well, they went unbeaten all week, so they deserved it.

“We took a run at it and didn’t quite get there, but all in all we’re happy to come home with a medal.”

The Kelowna team’s bid for a spot in the final was by denied in the semifinals by the Lepine rink with a 7-2 loss.

At last month’s provincials in Creston, the Koffski rink finished second, falling to the Lepine team in the final.

Koffski was also the runner-up this season in the Kelowna Super Curling League.

