Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League are preparing to hit the ice for the 2020 to 2021 Junior B hockey season.
This year, 14 of the league’s 17 teams will be playing.
The 30-game regular season will begin Friday, Nov. 13 and will continue to Saturday, Feb. 27 before the KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs begin in March.
Here are the home openers. Home teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Castlegar Rebels: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Nelson
Chase Heat: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. North Okanagan
Columbia Valley Rockies: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Creston
Creston Thunder Cats: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Columbia Valley
Fernie Ghostriders: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Kimberley
Golden Rockets: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Sicamous
Grand Forks Border Bruins: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Osoyoos
Kamloops Storm: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Chase
Kelowna Chiefs: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Summerland
Kimberley Dynamiters: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Fernie
Nelson Leafs: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Osoyoos
North Okanagan Knights: Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Kamloops
Osoyoos Coyotes: Friday, Nov. 20 vs. Castlegar
Princeton Posse: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Kelowna
Revelstoke Grizzlies: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Golden
Sicamous Eagles: Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Revelstoke
Summerland Steam: Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Princeton
Full schedule details, including game times and locations, can be found on the league’s website.
