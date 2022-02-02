Korczak becomes third former Kelowna Rocket to make NHL this season

Korczak recorded 107 points in 215 games as a member of the Rockets

Kaedan Korczak played for the Rockets from 2017-2021 (Photo - Marissa Baecker)

Kaedan Korczak is officially in the big leagues.

The former Kelowna Rocket defenseman made his NHL debut last night for the Vegas Golden Knights. He finished with 16:37 of ice-time and was a +1 in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Yorkton, SK native became the 66th Rocket ever to make the NHL.

Standing at 6’3”, 202 pounds, Korczak was drafted by Vegas in the second round (41st overall) in 2019.

This season for the AHL Henderson Silver Knights, he has one goal, one assist and eight penalty minutes through 13 games.

In 2016, the Rockets drafted him 11th overall in the WHL draft. Over four seasons in Kelowna, Korczak appeared in 215 games, recording 107 points (21 goals, 86 assists).

Korczak is already the third former Rocket to make his NHL debut this season, joining Lassi Thomson and Lucas Johansen.

