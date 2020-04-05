The awards were given out online on Friday, April 3

Jordan Korol (Left) and Mike Mitchell both were awarded graduating player of the year honours by the UBCO Varsity Sports program. (Contributed)

Two extraordinary UBCO students received the top award for graduating athletes at the 29th annual awards banquet on Friday, April 3.

Jordan Korol, a philosophy, politics and economics major and women’s basketball record-setter, and Mike Mitchell a trail-blazing cross country runner and engineering student, received the top awards respectively.

Due to restrictions concerning COVID-19, the UBCO Heat varsity sports program has continued with its 29th annual awards banquet through social media.

The virtual banquet, in the form of stories posted to both the @ubcoheat Facebook and Instagram channels allowed for the awards to carry on and for the second straight Friday UBCO, announced a pair of major award winners.

Korol is the first women’s basketball player to win the award for graduating players at UBCO and did so with an incredible body of work on the court, and as a leader for the Heat. The leading rebounder in the school’s history with 752 boards, Korol also hit top five in scoring at UBCO with 840 total points.

“Over the last two seasons, Jordan has done everything on and off the court to leave the program in a better place than when she arrived, something she has really done,” said UBCO Women’s Basketball coach, Bobby Mitchell.

“The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of her, it is a fitting way for Jordan to end her career at UBCO.”

Mitchell is the first men’s cross country runner in UBCO history to win a major school athletic award. His growth as a runner coincided with the growth of the program that took him from competition at the collegiate level to U SPORTS — the highest level of the post-secondary sport in the country — that earned him recognition as the top male graduating Heat athlete in his final season.

“Over the past five years, Mike has demonstrated the very best of a student-athlete, from standout performances in competition to academic achievements and strong leadership outside of competition,” said UBCO Cross Country coach, Mackenzie Wong.

“However, what defines Mike as an exceptional athlete are not these accolades, but his unwavering dedication, grit and work ethic demonstrated day in and day out these past five years.”

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

