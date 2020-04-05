Jordan Korol (Left) and Mike Mitchell both were awarded graduating player of the year honours by the UBCO Varsity Sports program. (Contributed)

Korol and Mitchell take home graduating player of the year honours at UBCO Sports Awards

The awards were given out online on Friday, April 3

Two extraordinary UBCO students received the top award for graduating athletes at the 29th annual awards banquet on Friday, April 3.

Jordan Korol, a philosophy, politics and economics major and women’s basketball record-setter, and Mike Mitchell a trail-blazing cross country runner and engineering student, received the top awards respectively.

Due to restrictions concerning COVID-19, the UBCO Heat varsity sports program has continued with its 29th annual awards banquet through social media.

The virtual banquet, in the form of stories posted to both the @ubcoheat Facebook and Instagram channels allowed for the awards to carry on and for the second straight Friday UBCO, announced a pair of major award winners.

Korol is the first women’s basketball player to win the award for graduating players at UBCO and did so with an incredible body of work on the court, and as a leader for the Heat. The leading rebounder in the school’s history with 752 boards, Korol also hit top five in scoring at UBCO with 840 total points.

“Over the last two seasons, Jordan has done everything on and off the court to leave the program in a better place than when she arrived, something she has really done,” said UBCO Women’s Basketball coach, Bobby Mitchell.

“The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of her, it is a fitting way for Jordan to end her career at UBCO.”

READ MORE: Rockets prospects named to BC Hockey’s All-Star teams

Mitchell is the first men’s cross country runner in UBCO history to win a major school athletic award. His growth as a runner coincided with the growth of the program that took him from competition at the collegiate level to U SPORTS — the highest level of the post-secondary sport in the country — that earned him recognition as the top male graduating Heat athlete in his final season.

“Over the past five years, Mike has demonstrated the very best of a student-athlete, from standout performances in competition to academic achievements and strong leadership outside of competition,” said UBCO Cross Country coach, Mackenzie Wong.

“However, what defines Mike as an exceptional athlete are not these accolades, but his unwavering dedication, grit and work ethic demonstrated day in and day out these past five years.”

READ MORE: ‘I’ll always call Kelowna a second home’: Rockets veteran looks back on junior career

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Just Posted

Korol and Mitchell take home graduating player of the year honours at UBCO Sports Awards

The awards were given out online on Friday, April 3

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Lake Country Food Bank welcomes wheelbarrow load of donations

Rotary Club presents symbolic cheque for the $24,600 raised since August 2018

Vernon family shares story of son’s cancer recovery to encourage blood donation

Finlay Ritson’s parents can’t donate blood, but hope his story will encourage others to do so

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Okanagan nordic centre loses out on 2021 nationals

Sovereign Lake near Vernon was to host 2020 Canadian championships, canceled due to COVID-19

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

COVID-19: North Okanagan spring leagues wiped out

Ladies softball, indoor and beach volleyball leagues shut down over pandemic

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

Most Read