Kripps competing in two-man bobsleigh event

Summerland athlete has competed in two days of training heats in PyeongChang

Summerland bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps has been competing in the two-man event in PyeongChang, South Korea.

On Thursday, in the first official training heat, Kripps and teammate Alexander Kopacz finished fourth, with a time of 49.94 seconds, 0.28 seconds behind the first-place German team of Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber.

In the second official training heat on Thursday, the Canadian duo finished third with a time of 50.17 seconds, 0.50 seconds behind the top-ranked German team, and 1/100th of a second behind the Canadian team of Christopher Spring and Neville Wright.

In the first official training heat on Friday, Friday, Kripps and Kopacz finished second with a time of 79.75 seconds, 0.06 seconds behind the Latvian team of Oskars Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens.

Kripps and Kopacz finished fifth in the second official training heat on Friday with a time of 50.11 seconds, 0.24 behind the first-place German team of Nico Walther and Christian Poser.