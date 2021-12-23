A Canadian bobsleigh team, under the guidance of Justin Kripps of Summerland, won silver in World Cup action. (IBSF photo)

Kripps pilots Canadian bobsleigh crew to silver

Team competed in Germany in World Cup action

Summerland bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps and his crew earned a silver medal in World Cub bobsleigh competition in Altenberg, Germany, last Sunday.

The team consisted of Cam Stones, Ryan Sommer, Ben Caockwell and Kripps, the pilot of the team.

The course is considered one of the toughest in the world. The Canadian team finished with a two-run time of 1:49:16.

The Canadian sled finished .28 seconds behind Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Alexander Schueller and Martin Grothkopp who won the gold with a time of 1:48.88. Russsia’s Rostislav Gaitiukevich, Aleksei Laptev, Mikhail Mordasov and Pavel Travkin rounded out the podium in third at 1:49.23.

It was the third four-man podium this season for the Canucks who are ranked second overall in the World Cup four-man standings. They also won the bronze at stops in Igls, Austria, and last weekend in Winterberg.

“I have never medalled here in the four-man so this was really big for us,” said Kripps.

“We crashed in training this week, and it was pretty hard for me to go do another run to qualify because I was pretty beat up so this one is extra special.”

This is the third four-man podium finish for the Canadians this season.

The team is ranked second overall in the World Cup four-man standings.

