PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CANADIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE BOBSLEIGH ACTION Justin Kripps of Summerland will compete in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. This is the third Winter Olympics competition for Kripps. Pictured is Kripps and the Canada-3 team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

Summerland Olympian’s first training heats are on Feb. 15.

Beginning Feb. 15, Summerland bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps will be on the track at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Kripps, 31, will compete in the two-man and four-man events at the games.

In the two-man event, he will be racing with Alex Kopacz of London, Ont. while in the four-man event, his team consists of Jesse Lumsden, Kopacz and Seyi Smith of Ottawa.

The training heats for the two-man event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 and Friday, Feb. 16 at 10:15. All times listed are Pacific Standard Time. On Saturday, the training heats begin at 7:30 p.m.

The competitions will be held on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, the two-man bobsleigh competition begins at 3:05 a.m. while on Monday, the competition begins at 3:15 a.m.

The training heats for the four-man bobsleigh event will be held Feb. 21, 22 and 23 at 5 p.m. each day.

The official heats will be on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. each day.

Kripps has been a bobsleigh athlete since 2006 and is competing in his third Winter Olympic games.

At the 2010 Winter Olympics, he was a brakeman on Pierre Lueders’ four-man crew.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, he was the pilot of Canada-3. That year, the sled overturned on turn 12 in the second heat and finished in last place.

This year, Kripps has his first overall World Cup title with a bronze medal in the two-man race.

“Winning a medal at World Champs was a big highlight for me,” he said.

He adds that he feels confident going into the Winter Olympics and feels good about this year’s competition.

“I believe we can win,” he said. “That’s the goal we have going in.”

 

Justin Kripps

Previous story
Three Kelowna teams medal at Sweetheart tourney

Just Posted

Green candidate feeling positive and confident

Robert Stupka says Kelowna West voters are looking for a “change in leadership”

District of Peachland bans cannabis shops

Council adopted a bylaw last night which prevents retail shops from opening

Second time in Kelowna West for NDP candidate Shelley Cook

Cook ran against former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark last year and finished second

Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

B.C. Liberal confident heading into Kelowna West byelection

Former MLA Ben Stewart hopes to win back the riding he gave up in 2013

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Update: Waters: Premier a no-show on byelection campaign trail

John Horgan leaves it to other party leaders to publicly support their Kelowna West candidates

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspects after discovering stolen vehicle

Routine license plate check leads to pursuit, two arrested

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

Summerland Olympian’s first training heats are on Feb. 15.

Most Read