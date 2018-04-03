Temme, a 6-foot senior at KSS, won two valley titles with the Owls. -Image: UBC Okanagan Heat athletics

KSS Owls’ hitter signs on with Heat

Stephanie Temme to join UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball program next season

Stephanie Temme, a Grade 12 outside hitter from Kelowna Secondary School, has signed on to join the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball program next season.

The 6-foot Kelowna product will be a familiar face within the wider Heat community, as she is a member of the Junior Heat program.

Temme brings a volleyball resume that includes a Division 1 Tier 4 national gold medal, a pair of valley championships with her high school program, the Kelowna Owls, and a season with the Jr. Heat.

“I am looking forward to playing at a higher level and getting to know new teammates and reuniting with past teammates,” said Temme.

The former KSS co-captain added that she “grew up watching the Heat women’s team and have always wanted to be a part of it.”

Citing strong programs as well as new and expanding facilities as reasons for her choosing UBCO, Temme noted her volleyball background as another significant factor. “I have looked up to many of my family members who have played and are still playing volleyball. At least ten of my cousins have gone on to play college, university and national volleyball. I feel like this is an exciting path for me and I look forward to developing as a player.”

As a student at UBCO, Stephanie’s plan is to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in psychology and a minor in English.

“Stephanie is another example of the great talent that we have right here in the Okanagan,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel. “She is quick, a big jumper and a fearsome blocker. We have been working with Steph for quite some time now and she continues to develop at a fast pace, I have no doubt she will continue this development curve well into her career at UBCO.”

Temme will be amongst five incoming student athletes to help fill the departure of the thee graduating players from this year’s squad and help fill the hole that was created last spring when two players, Quincy Birker and Katinka Krahn, chose to pursue beach careers at NCAA schools.

Sarah Demers, also from the Junior Heat program, Sydney Grills from the Thunder Volleyball Club in Vancouver, Jade Bussard and Samantha Gagnon from Red Deer as well as another recruit yet to be announced will suit up with Stephanie on next year’s women’s volleyball team.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season
Next story
B.C.’s Adam Hadwin focused ahead of second Masters appearance

Just Posted

Volunteer search for West Kelowna man ends

An average of 41 searchers per day volunteered nearly 1,400 hours over five days.

Women in Business: Corie Griffiths works to sell a region

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission focusses on developing, attracting business

Rediscover Rutland: URBA excited for development

What’s happening in Rutland? Plenty to get excited about

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin.

City of Calgary looks at bylaw to ban public consumption of cannabis

“We’re called the Texas of the North and for good reason,” says Keith Fagin.

B.C.’s Adam Hadwin focused ahead of second Masters appearance

With a whirlwind year behind him, Hadwin feels better positioned to take a second shot at the Masters.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Catherine Tait named CBC president, first woman to hold role

Liberals name Catherine Tait as CBC president, first woman to hold role

The RV lifestyle on display at B.C. Interior Show

The three-day B.C. Interior RV Show takes place in Penticton April 6-8

Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

South Okanagan community exhausted with floods

Residents have been working tirelessly for more than a week to contain flooding in the community

Most Read