Douglas Farrow Ben Peters of the Kelowna Owls on his way to scoring a try against the OKM Huskies in the Okanagan Valley high school AAA boys rugby final Wednesday afternoon at KSS. The Owls won 43-21 to earn a berth into next week’s provincial championships in Abbotsford.

KSS Owls regain valley rugby title

Kelowna defeats OKM to qualify for AAA provincials for the ninth time in 10 years

The Okanagan Mission Huskies put up a fight, but in the end the Kelowna Owls are back on top in Okanagan Valley boys’ rugby.

On a blistering, hot afternoon Wednesday at KSS, the Owls downed the Huskies 43-21 to capture their ninth valley crown in the last 10 years.

“The conditions were tough, the heat was brutal,” said Owls’ coach Dave Marfleet. “OKM played really well, it was a pretty even contest in the first half, but we managed to pull away in the second. It was a well-played game on both sides.”

The victory was redemption for several members of the Owls who were unseated as Okanagan champs last year by the Pen Hi Lakers.

“We’ve been pretty stable through the years, pretty used to winning, so that loss last year hit us pretty hard,” said Marfleet. “I’m happy for our Grade 12s who played last year and missed out winning the championship.”

With the victory, the KSS squad will head to Abbotsford next week for the B.C. Secondary Schools Rugby Union boys AAA championship tournament.

The Owls will be one of eight teams to compete in the tier 2 division, from May 30 to June 2.

