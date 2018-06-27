KWIC swimmers bag 18 medals at home meet

Twenty members of KWIC, Okanagan’s high performance swim team, competed at the Tier One Provincials hosted last weekend at Kelowna’s H2O Fitness and Adventure Centre.

KWIC placed fifth out of 32 teams, swam to an impressive 142 best times and brought home 18 medals.

Leading the medal count was Pierson Piche bringing home eight individual medals—seven gold came in the 200 and 400 IM, the 50, 100, 200 and 400 free, and 100 back. He also won bronze in 100 back. Pierson also swam to 100 per cent best times in his events.

On the girls side, Abigail Jerome swam to seven best times and three individual silver medals in 50 and 100 free and the 100 fly. She also set three club records in 50 and 100 free and 100 fly.

Kodi Wiman swept the breaststroke event bringing home two gold medals in the 100 and 200 breast. Kodi swam to 100 per cent best times and dropped 11 seconds in her 200 free and 16 in her 200 back. She also broke a 33-year-old record in 100 breast.

The girls 11/12 medley relay team consisting of Lexi Falkingham (back), Kodi Wiman (breast), Abigail Jerome (fly) and Megan Forrest (free) swam to a bronze medal, while the free relay (same swimmers) swam to a silver medal.

The boys 12/13 free relay team of Keaton Russell, Arlo Kast, Liam Collie and Pierson Piche also swam to a silver medal.

Keaton Russell (back), Kodi Wiman (breast), Abigail Jerome (fly) and Pierson Piche (free) won gold in both the mixed medley and and the mixed free relays.

Swimmers posting 100 per cent best times were: Brock Campbell, Lexi Falkingham, Megan Forrest, Megan Frame, Aiden Kirk, Casey McDermid, Abigail Nicholson, Keaton Russell, Taryn Weatherhead and Gabriel Widing.

It was first time provincials for Taryn Weatherhead, Casey McDermid, Lexi Falkingham, Brock Campbell, Gabriel Widing, Abigail Nicholas, Jillian Rabinovitch and Noella Quadri.

Those who swam to just one shy of 100 per cent best times were Arlo Kast, Noella Quadri, Jillian Rabinovitch and Noah Semashkewich. Other strong swims were had by Desmond Ducheck and Emily Jell.

Big time drops were had by Brock Campbell taking off 30 seconds in his 200 back, 29 in 200 breast, 17 in 100 back and 14 in 100 free; Lexi Falkingham took off 11 in her 200 free and 10 in 100 fly; Megan Frame dropped 14 in her 200 back while Casey McDermid shaved 22 off his 200 back; Noella Quadri dropped 10 in both her 200 breast and 200 IM; andKeaton Russell took off 12 in his 200 IM.

Taryn Weatherhead took 10 seconds off in both her 200 IM and 200 back and 18 off 200 fly. Gabriel Widing shaved off 38 in his 200 breast, 12 off 200 IM and 11 off his 200 free; and Kodi Wiman dropped 16 in her 200 back and 11 off her 200 free.

Swimmers with qualifying times for Tier Two provincials were Gabriel Widing, Noah Semashkewich and Keaton Russell.

