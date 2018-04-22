KWIC swimmers compete in Montreal, Victoria

Kelowna-West Kelowna swimmers take to the pool at nationals and westerns.

A pair of Okanagan High Performance KWIC swimmers have been busy this month, with Axana Merckx and Molly Hill competing at back-to-back competitions in Quebec and Victoria.

In Montreal, at the Canadian Swimming Championships, Merckx made the finals in the 200 back, 200 and 400IM and 50 back, while setting club records in the two IM races. Hill made finals in the 200 back.

Five days later, KWIC sent 17 swimmers to Victoria for the Western Canadian Championships where the club placed 18th out of 70 teams.

Merckx was the big winner, bringing home three silver medals in 50, 100, 200 back and a bronze in 400 IM. Also making the podium was Andrea Kraetzer who swam to silver in the 50 free. Both girls swam to best five times.

Molly Hill (200 fly) and Erin Epp (50 breast) both just missed the podium placing fourth in their respective events. Molly swam to four best times and a new Canadian trials time in her 200 fly, while Erin swam to six best times and a new Canadian trials time in her 50 breast.

Swimmers posting 100 per cent times were Cameron Chambers, Marc Toyata, Jasper Stone, Ella Rolleston and Nathaniel Hees. Brooklyn Parliament was just one shy of all best times.

Georgia Pengilly swam to four best times and is a new qualifier for the Canadian Junior Nationals in the 200 back, while Matthew MacDonald swam to five best times and is also a new nationals qualifier in 100 back. Taylor Smith swam to four best times and Ava Toyata swam to one.

Big time drops were had by Ella Rolleston in her 1500 free and Nathaniel Hees in his 800 free becoming a new Canadian Junior Nationals qualifier.

New club records were had by Andrea Kraetzer in 50 free, Erin Epp in 50 breast and a 30-year-old record in 400IM, Molly Hill in 200 fly, and Axana Merckx in 100 back, 200 back, 200 free, 200 and 400 IM.

Other good swims were had by Rachel McInnis, Gabrielle Hanvold and Paige Foster.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.