KWIC swimmers make splash in Victoria

The KWIC girls 14-and-under relay team (from left) Ava Toyata, Ellen Rolleston, Erin Epp and Andrea Kraetzer.

KWIC, Okanagan’s high-performance swim team, finished seventh out of 38 teams at the Swim BC Tier 2 Championships last weekend in Victoria.

KWIC athletes brought home 10 medals and swam to 100 best times.

Leading the way was Erin Epp who won three medals—gold in the 100 breast and two silver in both the 200 and 400 IM. Erin set a new club record in the girls 13-14 division with a 1:13.92 in the 100 breast, and also swam to a new Junior National time in her 50 free.

Andrea Kraetzer won gold in the 50 free and a bronze in the 200 breast. Andrea broke her own club record in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.00, while swimming to two new Junior National times in the 200 breast and 200 IM.

Before leaving the meet early due to an injury, Axana Merckx won a gold medal in the 400 IM.

Molly Hill swam to a bronze medal in her 200 back.

The girls 14-and-under medley and free relay teams, consisting of Ava Toyata (back), Erin Epp (breast), Ella Rolleston (fly) and Andrea Kraetzer (freestyle) swam to gold-medal finishes in both events.

The 18-and-under medley group of Axana Merckx (back), Erin Epp (breast), Molly Hill (fly) and Andrea Kraetzer (freestyle) were top of the podium with a GOLD medal finish.

Swimmers posting 100 per cent times were: Holden Berrisford, Jasmine Dunn, Emil Ernfeldt, Flyn Huber, Lucy Hill, Volodymyr Matushevskyy, Stevie McCulloch, Paul Neupert and Mia Rice.

Those were one shy of 100 per cent were Connor Berrisford, Clara Dickieson and Daniil Savelev.

Other swimmers posting some best times were Taylor Desrosier, Nathaniel Hees and Matthew MacDonald, who also swam to a new Junior National time in 200 back.

More best times came from Rachel McInnes, Georgia Pengilly, Jacklyn Pengilly, Madison Seeley, Taylor Smith and Jasper Stone, who also broke the club record in the 15-17 and Open boys’ category in 100 breast swimming to a 1:08.41.

Ava Toyata, Marc Toyata, Quin Toyata and Harold Yike, who is a new Junior National qualifier in the 50 free swimming a 25.20, also swam best times.

Flyn Huber took 19 seconds off his 400 IM, Stevie McCulloch took 10 seconds off in his 400 free, Daniil Saveler dropped 10 seconds in his 800 free, while Brandon Mullin dropped 30 seconds in his 200 fly.

Other strong swims were had by Locke Finley, Paige Foster and Cameron McInnes.

Up next for four KWIC swimmers are the Canadian trials in Edmonton July 18 to 22.

The following weekend, nine local swimmers will compete at the Canadian Junior Nationals in Winnipeg July 25 to 30.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.