The gold medal winning KWIC medley relay team: Rachel McInnes, Erin Epp, Andrea Kraetzer and Ava Toyata. -Image: Tina Pomponio

KWIC swimmers quick in Kamloops

Kelowna and West Kelowna athletes earn 11 medals, break records at Tier II provincials

The Kelowna-West Kelowna Intergrated Club (KWIC) won 11 medals, broke multiple records and swam to 116 best times at the Swim B.C. Tier II Winter Championships in Kamloops.

Axana Merckx led the Okanagan high performance team with six medals in all—gold in 100 and 200 back, a silver in 400 IM and three bronze medals in 100 free, 200 breast and 200 IM. Axana also broke club records in 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 and 400 IM.

Molly Hill broke two club records in the 100 and 200 fly and swam to a silver medal in the 200 back.

Erin Epp swam to a silver in 400 IM, while Andrea Kraetzer swam to a silver in 50 free.

The girls 14-and-under free relay team consisting of Rachel McInnes, Erin Epp, Ava Toyata and Andrea Kraetzer swam to gold.

The 14-and-under girls medley relay Rachel McInnes (back), Erin Epp (breast), Ella Rolleston (fly) and Andrea Kraetzer (free) also earned a gold medal.

Swimmers posting 100 per cent best times: Connor Berrisford, Holdon Berrisford, Clara Dickieson, Erin Epp, Lucy Hill, Jacklyn Pengilly and Pierson Piche.

Those who swam to one shy of all best times were Stevenson McCulloch, Cam McInnes, Brooklyn Parliament, Ella Rolleston, Daniil Savelev and Quin Toyata

Big time drops were had by Erin Epp who took 11 seconds off her 400 IM, Nathaniel Hees dropped 14 in his 800 free, Ella Rolleston shaved 12 off her 400 free, and Taylor Smith took 12 seconds off her 400 IM.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

Just Posted

Kelowna photo radar to be implemented

The province will be upgrading red light cameras in the city

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

Kelowna winery employee an inspiration for customer service

Bram Bolwijn, with Mission Hill winery, wins best customer service award for B.C. tourism industry

Sunny days ahead for Kelowna

Warmer temperatures are expected this week

Rainbow crosswalk more than colourful art, says artist

The Lake Country community has had discussions online about a rainbow crosswalk

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in your community this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Small town RCMP detachments not the best place for buy and sell

Princeton cop urges residents to not use the parking lot for transactions

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences ‘like a bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

Most Read