KWIC swimmers quick in Kamloops

The Kelowna-West Kelowna Intergrated Club (KWIC) won 11 medals, broke multiple records and swam to 116 best times at the Swim B.C. Tier II Winter Championships in Kamloops.

Axana Merckx led the Okanagan high performance team with six medals in all—gold in 100 and 200 back, a silver in 400 IM and three bronze medals in 100 free, 200 breast and 200 IM. Axana also broke club records in 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 and 400 IM.

Molly Hill broke two club records in the 100 and 200 fly and swam to a silver medal in the 200 back.

Erin Epp swam to a silver in 400 IM, while Andrea Kraetzer swam to a silver in 50 free.

The girls 14-and-under free relay team consisting of Rachel McInnes, Erin Epp, Ava Toyata and Andrea Kraetzer swam to gold.

The 14-and-under girls medley relay Rachel McInnes (back), Erin Epp (breast), Ella Rolleston (fly) and Andrea Kraetzer (free) also earned a gold medal.

Swimmers posting 100 per cent best times: Connor Berrisford, Holdon Berrisford, Clara Dickieson, Erin Epp, Lucy Hill, Jacklyn Pengilly and Pierson Piche.

Those who swam to one shy of all best times were Stevenson McCulloch, Cam McInnes, Brooklyn Parliament, Ella Rolleston, Daniil Savelev and Quin Toyata

Big time drops were had by Erin Epp who took 11 seconds off her 400 IM, Nathaniel Hees dropped 14 in his 800 free, Ella Rolleston shaved 12 off her 400 free, and Taylor Smith took 12 seconds off her 400 IM.

