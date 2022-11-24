Kelowna Rockets defenseman Jackson DeSouza and Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer battle for the puck in Seattle on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (Photo - Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Kydd, DeSouza score as Kelowna Rockets fall in Seattle

The Rockets play next in Everett on Friday night (Nov. 25)

After winning two games at home last weekend, the Kelowna Rockets started their mini two-game roadtrip with a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night.

The Rockets found themselves down 61 seconds into the game when Seattle’s Jared Davidson found the back of the net to make it 1-0. Kelowna responded quickly as they capitalized on a turnover and out together a give-and-go leading to Adam Kydd scoring his 11th goal of the year to tie the game at one.

Just under five minutes into the second period, Davidson scored his second of the game on the powerplay to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. It was the only powerplay goal scored in the game.

A few minutes later, the Rockets tied the game once again as defenseman Jackson DeSouza scored off a point shot from a screen. The goal marks his third goal in two games. In his first 84 WHL games, he had just scored once.

Less than two minutes later, Seattle took the lead for good as Kyle Crnkovic scored his ninth of the campaign. Lake Country native Tij Iginla recorded the primary assist on the goal.

Late in the third period, Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer recorded his 15th goal of the season into the empty net.

Tayln Boyko made 20 saves in the loss. Since joining the team from the New York Rangers training camp, Boyko is 4-4 on the season.

Despite being sixth in the WHL on the powerplay, it went 0-3 against Seattle on Wednesday night.

After failing to record a point, forward Andrew Cristall’s eight-game point streak came to an end.The game was defenseman Noah Doray’s 100th career game in the WHL.

With the loss, the Rockets fall to 8-9-1-1.

Kelowna is back in action on Friday night (Nov. 25) when they take on the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

