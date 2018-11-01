Lake Country hockey players take home gold

Back row from left to right: Assistant coach Aaron Weller, trainer Rob Kupchanko, Ethan Reiber, Jordan Radke, Miles Campbell, Brendan Moore, Wacey Easton, Tyson Mitchell, Reuben Milne, Logan Libke, and coach Ty Gunn. Middle from left to right: Aiden Clarke, Jake Kupchanko, Owen Spannier, Jaimes Guidon, Benson Mackney, Jack Hare and Cody Laybolt. Front row left to right: Reed McLennan and Tate McKenzie.

The Winfield Bruins Midget Rep Team won their home tournament last weekend, Oct. 26 to 28. The Bruins advanced to the semi-finals after their wins against Semiahmoo and Creston and a tie against Missoula Montana. They then went on to beat Castlegar 3-0 in the semi final, and beat Richmond 7-1 to win it all.

