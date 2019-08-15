Lake Country volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

George Elliot Secondary’s Ben Magel will join the Heat this fall

Provincial champion and provincial MVP; Lake Country’s Ben Magel can now add UBC Okanagan Heat player to his resume.

The former George Elliot Secondary star will join the Heat in the fall and continue to progress the skills to his game as he stays close to home while pursuing post-secondary volleyball competition and education.

“The opportunity to play for a young team, one that is full of potential, was a chance that I couldn’t pass up on,” said Magel.

“I chose UBC Okanagan because it provided the opportunity for me to continue playing volleyball while being a part of a smaller more comfortable campus and with the engineering program, I found everything that I wanted here.”

Magel enrolled in the School of Engineering in the faculty of applied science.

Magel had a long and prolific career with the George Elliot Coyotes. They were ranked No. 1 in the province for a long stretch of his Grade 12 season and captured back-to-back AA city and valley championships leading to two consecutive appearances the provincial championships.

The Coyotes earned the silver medal at the 2018 provincials after a sixth-place finish in 2017.

One of six new faces on the Heat roster this season, volleyball coach Brad Hudson said that adding the four-year veteran of the Lake Country Volleyball Club will add depth to the UBC Okanagan squad.

“Ben is a high achieving student-athlete who complements this recruiting class and our roster,” said Hudson. “Ben is extremely skilled and will help drive the day-to-day competition our program needs to continue to improve.”

The UBC Okanagan season starts Oct. 25.

