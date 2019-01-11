Lake Country’s Geroge Elliot Coyotes bested by Vernon Panthers

It was round one of the Fulton Maroons basketball tournament

The George Elliot Coyotes came close, but weren’t able to hold off the Vernon Panthers in the first round of the 19th annual Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic Boys Basketball tournament that kicked off Thursday evening in Vernon.

The Panthers went on a 10-0 run in the second half to secure the win over the Coyotes.

Coyotes’ Khayden Culic led the Coyotes with 23 points.

The tournament will continue on Friday with the Coyotes taking on Fulton and then Salmon Arm.

The tournament final is Saturday at 2 p.m.

