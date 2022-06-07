(Photo - @TSNHockey/Twitter)

Lake Country’s Iginla out of U18 Womens Worlds with injury

The upper-body injury occurred in their last pre-tournament game

Team Canada suffered a big loss at the last minute ahead of the U18 Women’s World Championships in Wisconsin.

In their final pre-tournament game against the United States last Thursday (June 2), Lake Country’s Jade Iginla suffered an upper-body injury, forcing her to miss the entire tournament.

It was going to be her first time playing on the international stage.

The team will not bring in a player to replace her.

Meanwhile, Lake Country’s Brooke Disher was named the team’s captain for the week-long tournament.

Team Canada lost their first game of the tournament on Monday (June 6) 2-0 against Finland. Their next game is today (Tuesday, June 7) at 2 p.m. Pacific against Sweden.

