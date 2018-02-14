Lamb stymies Rockets in Red Deer win

Red Deer’s Riley Lamb makes one of his 37 saves as Rockets’ forward Leif Mattson looks for a loose puck Wednesday in WHL action at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Riley Lamb had the Kelowna Rockets’ number on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The 19-year-old goaltender made 37 saves to lead the visiting Red Deer Rebels to a 4-1 victory, handing the Rockets their third loss in the last four games.

Brandon Hagel broke a 1-1 tie at 11:08 of the third period to put the Rebels ahead to stay in front of 4,526 fans at Prospera Place.

Kelowna outshot the Rebels 37-18, including 11-1 in the opening period. Brodan Salmond made 14 saves on 17 shots in the Rockets’ net.

The Rebels broke a 0-0 tie 2:19 into the third period when Josh Trazwell beat Salmond for a 1-0 Red Deer lead.

The Rockets finally got one past Lamb midway through the third when Kyle Topping scored his 19th of the season to tie the game 1-1.

But just under a minute later Hagel scored to put the Rebels ahead to stay. Reese Johnson and Mason McCarty, with an empty net goal, rounded out the

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets were without forward Kole Lind who was helped off the ice during the second period of Monday’s game against Victoria after taking an open-ice hit from Ralph Jarratt.

The Rockets are back in action Friday when they visit the Kamloops Blazers. On Saturday, Kelowna will host the Edmonton Oil Kings. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

