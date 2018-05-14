Kelowna’s Aidan Lea will spend the summer with the national women’s volleyball program. -Image: Greystoke Photography

Lea named to national senior women’s team

UBC Okanagan Heat middle blocker Aidan Lea earns one of 24 spots with Canada’s program

For the second summer in a row, Aidan Lea will represent her country in women’s volleyball.

The UBC Okanagan Heat middle blocker and Kelowna Secondary School grad was one of 24 players named to the Canadian national senior women’s program, following the team selection camp last week at the Richmond Oval.

Lea, 20, has taken the next step up on the national scale after earning a spot last year on the Senior B team and competing with Canada at the 2017 Summer Univerdsiade in Taiwan.

With the Heat this past season, the 6-foot-6 Lea was named a U SPORTS All-Canadian and a Canada West all-star.

Two of Lea’s Heat teammates, Ann Richards and Michelle Jakszuk, also competed at the selection camp in Richmond.

Former Heat player Breanna Beamish was renamed to the roster and has been a member of the Canadian senior women’s program three years running.

“It’s a testament to the work being done by our student athletes in the Heat program and the support that we receive at the university to be able to run one of the elite programs in Canada,” said UBC Okanagan head coach Steve Manuel.

The national squad’s 24-player also features Kelowna product and former UBC star Marisa Field who has been part of the national program since 2008.

One of the highlights of the season for Lea and Team Canada will be FIVB World Grand Prix, one of the premier international tournaments for women’s volleyball, July 21 to 23, at the Richmond Oval.

The Canadians will also compete in a Pan Am Cup in Peru this June and the NORCECA Continental Championship (Trinidad) in October. The team will also train/play in Anaheim with the U.S. women’s team from June 12 to 14.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four goals from captain Calverley as Chilliwack beats Ottawa at RBC Cup

Just Posted

Preserving the magic in the Okanagan-Similkameen for generations to come

Vinters keep a eco-friendly mentality while creating the taste of the Okanagan

Yellowstone to Yukon and beyond

Meadowlark keynote speaker has some big ideas

Star of 22 Minutes comes to Kelowna

His Stand up and Sit Down tour will have you falling out of your chair

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH

A small fire was quickly snuffed out at Kelowna General Hospital

Yellowstone to Yukon and beyond

Meadowlark keynote speaker has some big ideas

Four goals from captain Calverley as Chilliwack beats Ottawa at RBC Cup

The Chilliwack Chiefs got into the win column with a 4-3 overtime triumph Sunday at Prospera Centre.

Yellowstone to Yukon and beyond

Meadowlark keynote speaker has some big ideas

Evacuation alerts expanded in Similkameen

Unexpected rise in river prompts new alerts

VIDEO: Public safety minister promises long term help for flooded Boundary region

Farnworth took a helicopter tour of the area Sunday.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra launches 59th season

Upcoming season features Tanya Tagaq, The Music of Harry Potter, classical standards

Reel Reviews: Fresh Netflix originals

The Week Of, Kodachrome and Anon are under the spotlight in this week’s review

Canada finishes fifth at world rugby stop in B.C.

The Canadian women move up to fourth place overall with one tournament to go at World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully-involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Most Read