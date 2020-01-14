League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

Myles Mattila, Kelowna Chiefs co-captain and founder of the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship, accepts a $2,500 donation from Kootenay Intertnational Junior Hockey League commissioner Larry Martel. (Photo: Dunsmoor Creative)

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey league (KIJHL) has made a significant donation to the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship.

The scholarship, founded by Kelowna Chiefs co-captain and Mindright founder Myles Mattila, was launched in September 2019 in memory of Kelowna Chiefs president Grant Sheridan, who died in in July 2019 after a battle with bacterial meningitis. The KIJHL’s $2,500 donation will be added to the scholarship which is available to all league players.

“The scholarship will be recognizing an individual who promotes educational achievement, community involvement and hockey commitment,” said Mattila.

Mindright, a mental health resource that provides information and services for players, coaches and parents, was adapted by the league in 2019.

KIJHL commissioner Larry Martel presented the donation to Mattila at the Kelowna Chiefs game on Jan. 11.

“We value the work Mindright is doing for our junior hockey players and honouring Grant Sheridan with this scholarship in his name,” said Martel.

“The KIJHL board of directors are proud to support the MindRight-Grant Sheridan Scholarship.”

Donations for the Sheridan scholaraship have reached almost $5,000.

Kelowna remains in first place in their division as the last six weeks of the KIJHL season winds down.

The Chiefs ran over the Princeton Posse Friday night with a 4-0 win and return to the Rutland Arean ice Jan. 18.

