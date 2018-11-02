League-leading Kelowna Chiefs playing at the top of their game

Chiefs head coach says hot streak is a team effort

The Kelowna Chiefs have become the team-to-beat in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

At 17 games into the regular season, the Chiefs sit on the top of the league with 15 wins, one tie, and one overtime loss, which gives them 32 points. They are six points up on the next closest team, the Kimberly Dynamiters, who won the championships last year.

Though the team is only two months into the season, head coach Ken Law says the team tries to avoid thinking about their record. “We try and keep level headed. Try and play our game and make sure we’re prepared. Our main focus is to go out every night and compete.”

Law says that the team puts in the effort every day, whether it’s practising at game speed or staying serious during gym and crossfit sessions.

“Everyone is playing for each other, and all 24 players contribute.”

RELATED: Kelowna Chiefs skate into their new season

The Chiefs have flown under the radar in the Kelowna area with their impressive start to the season. Coach Law says though the team has had some impressive offence, its the goaltending by rookies Braeden Mitchell and Shane Zilka that has given the team the chances to win.

They look to continue their hot streak Friday night against the Fernie Ghostriders at the Rutland Arena.

With four months still remaining in the regular season, the Chiefs will need to stay near the top of the leaderboard for a shot at the Cyclone Taylor Cup championship, which coach Law says is the main goal.

RELATED: Sportsnet to spotlight mental health, Kelowna Chiefs

The KIJHL is a junior “B” hockey league, that competes with two other hockey leagues in the B.C. area which all compete for the same Cyclone Taylor Cup Championship.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record amount of scholarships awarded to WHL players

Just Posted

Wineaux dreams come true at Okanagan College with movie premier

SOMM3 will premier Nov. 12

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Few calls for disturbance on Halloween night

Kelowna police attended three serious issues on Oct. 31

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Most Read