Learn to curl at the Kelowna Curling Club

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5

Have you ever wanted to learn how to curl?

Well now is your chance at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The free open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. is to celebrate Curling Day in British Columbia. At the event, people of all ages and abilities will be able to learn to curl. For those who give it a try, there will also be free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.

The Kelowna Curling Club is the largest club in Canada with 12 rinks and more than 1,100 members. Every year, the curling season runs from October to March and this year the club will be celebrating its 80th anniversary.

People interested can register for the event here. For more information, visit here.

The Kelowna Curling Club is located at 551 Recreation Avenue.

