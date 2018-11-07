Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

Under 12 ringette play at Royal LePage Place

The Vernon Lightning iced host West Kelowna 13-1 in Thompson Okanagan Under 12 ringette play Sunday at Royal LePage Place.

Rory Lang supplied 3+2 for the Bolts, while Keira Horton and Theryn Petty each counted 3+1, Lucia Manton earned 2+1 and singles came from Kat Holmes and Claire Penner.

RELATED: Vernon Lightning take two in Jammin’ Jamboree ringette event

RELATED: Lightning split season openers

Assists were also tallied by Abby Mahortoff, Cali Fossum and Mara Corbett-Read. The defence of Abby Mahortoff, Kate Holmes and Lucia Manton worked hard to keep the shots on goalie Kassidy Peterson to a minimum.

The Lightning are in Salmon Arm this weekend.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Just Posted

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Kelowna entrepreneur pitches to Dragons’ tonight

The new episode of Dragons’ Den features JB Owen from Lotus Liners

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

New Kelowna fitness program helps those who have had a stroke recover mobility

The Fitness and Mobility Exercise program starts this month at the Parkinson Recreation Centre

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

Under 12 ringette play at Royal LePage Place

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

Post-secondary institute receives $160,000, announced during Apprenticeship Recognition Week

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

US midterm results bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

Most Read