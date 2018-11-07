Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

The Vernon Lightning iced host West Kelowna 13-1 in Thompson Okanagan Under 12 ringette play Sunday at Royal LePage Place.
Rory Lang supplied 3+2 for the Bolts, while Keira Horton and Theryn Petty each counted 3+1, Lucia Manton earned 2+1 and singles came from Kat Holmes and Claire Penner.
Assists were also tallied by Abby Mahortoff, Cali Fossum and Mara Corbett-Read. The defence of Abby Mahortoff, Kate Holmes and Lucia Manton worked hard to keep the shots on goalie Kassidy Peterson to a minimum.
The Lightning are in Salmon Arm this weekend.
