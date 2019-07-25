Local amateur golfer commits to UBC Okanagan

Cole Wilson will join the Heat this upcoming season

A local talent has found a new home with the UBC Okanagan golf program.

Cole Wilson, a former Canadian Junior Golf Association Team Canada member, will be joining the Heat this upcoming season and will be an integral part of the competing Heat team at the inaugural Canada West golf championships.

UBC Okanagan will host the first-ever championships in October and coach Clay Stothers was a big part why Wilson chose the Heat.

“I see a lot of potential in this program rebuild, and I look forward to being a part of it,” Wilson said.

“I look forward to playing a role in the success of this program, as well as have an impact in the community around us.”

The Aberdeen Hall Prep graduate led his team to their first ever B.C. senior A golf championships in 2018. Wilson then climbed the ranks earning the 10th best rank for a junior golfer in Canada, and the number one ranked junior in B.C.

Wilson put himself on the map with a win at the 2017 CN Future Links Pacific Championship in Victoria where he competed against other top-level talent from across Canada.

He was also a member of Stothers’ high performance academy at Okanagan Golf Club (OGC) before the coach started at UBCO.

“This is an amazing addition to the team,” Stothers said.

“After coaching him at the academy I feel Cole is the final piece that brings our team to the next level. I’m very excited about the future of Heat golf.”

The UBC Okanagan teams battle in the Canada West golf championships at OGC starting Oct. 5.

