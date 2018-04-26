Sensei Paul Atkin, of Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc (left), with Tyson Cragg, the Kelowna Cup Grand Champion. -Image: Contributed

Local dojo wins big at annual Kelowna Spring Cup

Tyson Cragg of Kelowna Karate Fitness Dojo wins Grand Champion at Karate Spring Championship Cup.

The Kelowna Karate & Fitness Dojo finished with an even 100 medals, including 32 gold, last weekend at the Kelowna Karate Spring Championship Cup.

One of the dojo’s elite young students, Tyson Cragg, who recently competed at the World Championships, was awarded the Grand Champion of the event.

Tyson won gold in Kata, Kumite, Kihon Ippon Kumite and Team Kumite, and silver in Team Kata, to claim the Grand Champion Cup.

“I’m really happy with my results and I figured out a lot of what I need to improve moving forward to get better for the next level of competition,” Tyson said of his performance. “It was a really exciting experience to be a part of.”

Sensei Paul Atkin was pleased with his team’s overall effort at the tournament.

“Phenomenal event for our members to take part in and with incredible results. It was great to see our member Tyson Cragg be awarded the grand champion this year.”

