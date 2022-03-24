Hundreds of athletes have converged on Kelowna this week for the Junior All-Native Tournament. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Hundreds of athletes have converged on Kelowna this week for the Junior All-Native Tournament. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Local Syilx teams in the semi-finals at All-Native Tournament

Both the U17 boys and girls teams play today in the semi-finals

Two days remain in the Junior All-Native Basketball tournament in Kelowna, and local Syilx teams are still in the mix.

In both the U17 boys and girls divisions, Syilx is partaking in the semi-finals today.

The boys are a perfect 3-0 so far after beating the Jr. Hoyas, the Skidegate Saints, and the Prince Rupert Strikers. In their three games, they’ve outscored their opponents 268-159.

Syilx takes on Snuneymuxw Native Sons in the semi-finals today at 4:30 at Kelowna Secondary School.

There was also a second Sylix team in the division, Syilx 2, though they did not have as much luck. They went 0-3 and have been eliminated from the tournament.

For the U17 girls, they are 4-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 283-156. They compete in the semi-finals today at 3 p.m. against Tseshaht Pride, also at Kelowna Secondary School.

READ MORE: All-Native basketball tourney takes off in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets suffer sixth-straight loss

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

All Native Basketball Tournament

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets suffer sixth-straight loss

Just Posted

Cypress Hill Estates by Bercum Builders (CHBA-CO photo)
Kelowna home builder a finalist for Excellence Award

Conceptual rendering of Royal Ann Hotel facade improvements (John Bachelder Construction)
Kelowna’s storied Royal Ann Hotel getting new facade

Hundreds of athletes have converged on Kelowna this week for the Junior All-Native Tournament. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
Local Syilx teams in the semi-finals at All-Native Tournament

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Province adds $10/day childcare spots in Thompson-Okanagan