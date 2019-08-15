Local’s golf tournament raises $6,995 for YMCA Okanagan

Jack Newton (left) and golf tournament volunteer Oren ride the greens at the 2019 Big Jacks Golf Tournament that raised $6,995 for the YMCA Okanagan. (YMCA Okanagan)

In the most successful event yet, the Big Jacks Golf Tournament brought in $6,955 for the YMCA Okanagan kids programs.

This is the fifth tournament that Jack Newton has organized for the YMCA, and has raised over $27,000 since 2014. The funds are directed to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

YMCA Okanagan vice-president of marketing Rhonda Zakala said donations from locals go a very long way.

“One out of four children are able to participate in the YMCA because of generous support from members like Jack Newton,” said Zakala.

Zakala said that the YMCA is Newton’s charity of choice because having been raised in Rutland, Newton wants to make sure all kids have the opportunity to be all that they can be.

The nearly $7,000 donation is the largest amount raised, and tickets and bookings for next year have already been started.

