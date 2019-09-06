Helen Lacava (left) and Abi Dueck (right) are two new long-distance recruits ready to impress for the UBC Okanagan Heat volleyball team. (UBC Okanagan athletics)

Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck bring experience and talent to a deep Heat roster

School is back and the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball team will soon be back on the court with two talented and experienced long-distance stars.

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck round out the Heat’s 2019 roster. The two talents add height, depth and leadership to UBC Okanagan and have been impressing the coaching staff ahead of the season-opener in October.

“Both of these incoming recruits have a chance to make a noticeable impact on the court and on our roster this year, and in the future,” said head coach Steve Manuel.

Lacava, originally from Brazil, spent last season at Salt Lake Community College, leading her team to a 26-4 record.

The six-foot-one hitter brings international experience and has won multiple provincial and national championships. UBC Okanagan was a highly-desired place for her to play.

“I am extremely excited to be a member of the Heat,” Lacava said.

“Before I started my studies abroad, UBCO was the school I was always aiming for. I cannot wait to live in a different place, to know a new culture and to work with the amazing team and coaches I have met.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan salvages religion conference after political turmoil cancels U.S show

Coming from Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg and playing for the Junior Bisons, Dueck led her team to provincial gold and Western Canada gold in both 2017 and 2018. The five-foot-eleven setter will slot in well to the Heat’s winning history.

“It has been my dream to play at a university level and I am so lucky to do so at UBCO,” said Dueck.

“Being part of the team will be an amazing opportunity as I will be surrounded by incredible athletes and coaches, and I look forward to the work ahead,” said Dueck.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Coach Manuel said that both new players will bring an exciting an essential element to the Heat program.

The Heat start their season Oct. 18 and will have their home-opener Oct. 25.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Test of Humanity mountain bike race concludes Sept. 15
Next story
Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

Just Posted

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors start their season Friday night against Vernon

UPDATE: Police investigate unconfirmed substance on vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore, Friday morning

Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck bring experience and talent to a deep Heat roster

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Most Read