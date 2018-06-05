Longtime announcer Vancouver Canucks announcer John Ashbridge has died at the age of 71. (Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say longtime announcer John Ashbridge has died at the age of 71.

Ashbridge began working with the Canucks as their public address announcer in 1987 and continued to work with the team and the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League until recently.

During his time with the Canucks, Ashbridge worked during two Stanley Cup final appearances, travelled with the team to Japan, provided public address duties for the 1998 NHL All-Star Game.

He was also the PA announcer for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games at Canada Hockey Place.

“The Canucks are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Ashbridge,” said a team statement posted on Twitter.

“He was a part of our family for many years. His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered.”

The Giants also posted a tribute on Twitter, which called Ashbridge the “voice of hockey in Vancouver.”

“A remarkable man who was loved and respected by everyone he interacted with,” the statement said.

