Freestyle skier Andi Naude, seen here training at Apex Mountain, may not have medalled in PyeongChang but her performance and resolve are drawing lots of support. Mark Brett/Western News

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

  • Feb. 11, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Valentine’s Day is still a little way off, but there is no shortage of love for Olympian Andi Naude.

Naude, who hails from Penticton and grew up skiing on Apex Mountain, made to the super finals of the women’s moguls in the top spot, but the 22-year-old’s final run among the top six skiers saw her go off track around a gate, disqualifying her. Naude completed the run in style, doing a backflip on the next jump and skiing down to the finish line.

Disappointed, Naude still took the loss in stride, determined to be back.

“It’s not ideal, it wasn’t a medal. But what can I do? I can’t go back, I just have to keep my head up and look to the future,” she said.

Related: Naude misses out on Olympic medal

Social media applauded the young skier, with comments ranging from “@andi_naude So proud of you! Canada loves you!” from Twitter user @sadiebooboo to encouragement to remember her accomplishments. “congrats!!! It may not be the outcome you wanted but it’s a nice result. You can be proud of you.” from another Twitter user, Stéphane Tremblay.

Naude is on Facebook at andi.naude and Twitter at @andi_naude

Previous story
Vees lose at home to the Vipers

Just Posted

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers releases info on crimes in the region

Renowned acting teacher to Kelowna for free workshop

Bard on the Beach co-founder hosts audition workshop in the city

Hodge: Remembering two great Canadians

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge remembers two friends who passed away

Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect

Environmentalist David Suzuki’s weekly column talks about food production in the future

Sun and fun on Family Day weekend

Mainly sunny skies in the forecast though the Family Day long weekend

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Over $500,000 in student bursaries available

Interior Savings makes urgent call for students to access bursary fund

Letter: Dear NDP, voters are smarter than you think

Kelowna letter-writer sends a message to Premier John Horgan

Letter: What would Leonard do?

Kelowna letter-writer updates a Leonard Cohen song for ‘Trump’ times

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

Most Read