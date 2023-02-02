Major high school basketball tournament tips off in Kelowna

The eight team tournament features five B.C. teams, one Alberta team, and two Manitoba teams

Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) is hosting the 48th annual Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament this weekend. (@kssowlsbasketball/Instagram)

One of the biggest high school basketball tournaments in the province is coming to Kelowna this weekend.

The 48th annual Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament will be played at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) from Thursday, Feb. 2 to Saturday, Feb. 4.

The eight team tournament features: Kelowna Secondary School, Vancouver College (Vancouver), Sir Winston Churchill SS (Vancouver), Semiahmoo SS (Surrey), Oak Bay HS (Victoria), Ross Sheppard HS (Edmonton), John Taylor Collegiate HS (Winnipeg), and St. Paul’s HS (Winnipeg).

In the latest provincial rankings, Semiahmoo is ranked number one in B.C., with Vancouver College in second and Oak Bay in third. KSS is ranked eighth while Sir Winston Churchill is ninth.

On Thursday night, a dunk contest will take place while a three-point contest will occur Friday night.

The KSS women’s team will be playing exhibition games at 11 a.m. each of the three days to kick off the action.

Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Adaptive Adventures, a Kelowna non-profit has teamed up with Interior Savings for the event. Throughout the tournament, for every three-pointer KSS makes, Interior Savings will donate $50 to CRIS.

The tournament tips off at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday when Sir Winston Churchill takes on Oak Bay.

