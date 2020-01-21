Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker, of Maple Ridge, B.C. watches the flight of his two-run home run on a pitch from San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kevin Jarvis in the third inning in Denver’s Coors Field on Monday, June 25, 2001. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. will be the second Canadian to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

The right fielder, who played with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinal over the course of an illustrious career, will join Chatham, Ontario’s Fergie Jenkins as a member of the exclusive club.

This was the 10th and final year of Walker Jr.’s eligibility to be voted in by the Baseball Writer’s Association.

Needing 75 percent of the vote, he received just 54.6 per cent of the vote last year and 34.1 per cent in 2018.

Despite having an impressive career that included five all-star game appearances, seven Golden Gloves, three batting titles and a National League MVP award in 1997, Walker Jr.’s injury history and his home field in Denver, where he spent 10 of his 17 seasons, was seen to be held against him by voters.

READ MORE: Larry Walker and his father keeping expectations low for HOF induction.

Coors Field, with its high elevation and roomy outfield, is lauded as a hitters paradise. Without question, it has helped many a Rockies batter pad their statistics. According to ESPN’s MLB Park Factors, 1,266 home runs were hit at Denver stadium in 2019. That is over 200 more than the next highest park.

But a telling stat that his risen Walker Jr.’s stock is his WAR or wins-over-replacement. The stat is used to determine the additional amount of wins a player’s team has accumulated above the expected number of victories if they were substituted with a replacement-level player.

For Walker Jr., his career WAR of 68.7 on Fangraphs ranks him as 86th of all time.

READ MORE: Votto, Morneau want Hall of Fame recognition for Larry Walker

His father, Larry Walker Sr. said the B.C.-born slugger has always represented Canada well.

“Larry’s always kept his Canadian citizenship,” he said, “He’s very proud to be Canadian and he was excited to be given the opportunity for this honour.

“He still coaches the national team and he’s happy to be involved.”

Walker Sr. thinks the world of what his son’s accomplished.

“He’s had 17 years of major league experience. He’s been an all star. He’s been the most valuable player in the league. He’s been on the ballot of ten years and a lot of people don’t even get on it,”Walker Sr. said, “We’re pretty happy with that and this is just a feather in the cap.”


mailto:ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bulawka and teammates make history for Kelowna Skating Club at nationals
Next story
Okanagan ski club seeks 250 volunteers for nationals

Just Posted

YLW to host event to help ease people with autism into flying

The tour will take families through the entire pre-flight process

Perseverance and a love for running: Malindi Elmore shatters Canadian women’s marathon record

Malindi Elmore ran an time of 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon on Sunday

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Bulawka and teammates make history for Kelowna Skating Club at nationals

The club returns from a strong showing at the National Skate Championships

Rental costs keep climbing in Kelowna

Between 2018-2019, cost to rent two-bedroom unit in city increased by 9.4 per cent to $1,385

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Dyer: What should you do with the climate action plan?

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Wine regulator celebrates 30 years in British Columbia

BCVQA wines was established in 1990 to promote B.C made wines

Editorial: Salmon Arm court decision a victory for vaccination

Judgment based on current best evidence

January brings record snowfall to Shuswap ski area

Up to 800 downed trees removed so far from Larch Hills cross-country trail network

Most Read