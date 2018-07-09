Massachusetts rider wins Big White slopestyle

Nicholi Rogatkin won the gold medal in front of 3,500 fans at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle.

Peter Plimmer (left), President and CEO of Big White Ski Resort, with medalists Torquato Testa, Nicholi Rogatkin and Anthony Messere. -Image: Big White Ski Resort.

Nicholi Rogatkin put on a show for 3,500 screaming fans Sunday, taking home first place at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle.

Rogatkin, from Lincoln, Massachussets, sat in first place following his first run with a score of 92.33 and was uncontested in run two.

Torquato Testa (Monza, Italy) landed in second place with his first run score of 85.33, while Anthony Messere (Surrey) rounded out the podium with a first run score of 83.00. Event host Tom van Steenbergen earned himself sixth place with a score of 79.00.

“Big White Ski Resort and Bike Big White would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting the Big White Invitational in its inaugural year,” says Peter Plimmer, President and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “It’s hard building an event from scratch, but the love we receive from the Central Okanagan for Big White makes it easy to invest in events like this to make them a success.”

The Big White Invitational Slopestyle, hosted by Tom van Steenbergen, brought the top-ranked Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) riders from North America and Europe to Big White for the only FMB World Tour Gold event in North America.

The event took place on Big White’s new slopestyle course where riders throw down their best tricks in the last qualifying event before Joyride at Crankworx Whistler.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.