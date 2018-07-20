Rick Raber of Vernon Kal Tire carries the ball upfield as John Allen of Brandt’s Creek checks in during Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Beasley Park in Lake Country. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Matjicka pulls trick for Silver Stars

Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League roundup

John Matjicka pulled the hat trick as Vernon Silver Stars bounced Beasley FC of Lake Country 4-1 in Capri Insurance 55+ Men’s Soccer League play Thursday night at Marshall Field #2.

It was 1-0 Stars at the half with Nigel Clack providing insurance off a free kick, Beasley spoiled Yogi Kongsdorf’s shutout bid late. The Stars improved to 6-6-1 with Beasley falling to 1-10-1.

Meanwhile, Ron Krause fooled keeper Todd Ryder with a 35-yard, wind-aided looper with four minutes left as Vernon Kal Tire shaded Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna 2-1 at Beasley Park.

Central midfielder Jim Sparrow squared a soft 15-yard cross to Krause, who quickly delivered. He was named the Helmet’s Sausage Man of the Match with honourable mentions going to Sparrow, winger Rob Hulstein and fullback Ted Sheehan.

Pubbers’ defender Andy Miller gift-wrapped a back pass to Kal Tire striker Rick Raber early in the second half and Raber easily found the open net for his team-high sixth of the season.

Miller’s 30-yard free-kick was bobbled by Kal Tire keeper Pete (The Heat) Richter near the 74th minute with John Phillips knocking in the rebound for his fourth of the year.

The Tiremen moved to 7-3-1, while Brandt’s Creek fell to 4-4-4. Central midfielder Jamie Gorges and striker Mitch Stenson enjoyed stellar showings for the Pubbers.

Games scheduled between Penticton Trout Creek United and Ledcor Kickers of Kelowna and Brown Benefits of Kelowna and the Summerland Jets were postponed due to wildfires.

Kendra Ostafie rang up a deuce as North Enderby Timber toppled Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 5-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at Marshall Field #5.

Tori Reid, Saige Woodliffe and Casey Benz produced singles in front of Tina Popp. NET is 12-0, while the Sistas are 4-6-1.

