McCarthy helps lead UBC to national title

Former George Elliot standout is named the top player of the championship game for men’s volleyball

Lake Country’s Fynn McCarthy had nine kills in the U SPORTS final Sunday -Image: Rick Zazulak/McMaster University Lake Country’s Fynn McCarthy hammers a spike, helping UBC to a national title. - Image: Rick Zazulak/McMaster University

Lake Country product Fynn McCarthy played a key role in the UBC Thunderbirds’ run to the 2018 U SPORTS national men’s volleyball title.

The former standout at George Elliot Secondary School and Canada West rookie was named the player of the championship game Sunday in Hamilton, as the Thunderbirds defeated the rival Trinity Western Spartans 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 27-25).

McCarthy had nine kills and seven digs for UBC in the final.

In three matches, the 6-foot-6 middle from Lake Country finished the national tournament at McMaster University with 22 kills, 11 digs and six blocks.

It was UBC’s fourth Canadian men’s championship win and first since 1983.

Mt. Boucherie grad Jeremy Bednar is also a member of the national championship team. The 6-foot-1 Bednar is a first-year libero with the Thunderbirds and didn’t play at the 2018 nationals.

