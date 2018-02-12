McInnes and Brucker engage in wild shootout

• Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):
Brucker answered with four of their own in the seventh to go up 11-9. Without blinking, Artesano Cabinets scored a deuce in eight to tie the game and send it to an extra end, where Team Brucker’s draw to the four-foot came up a short giving Team McInnes the amazing 12-11 victory.
• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson):
This game was a defensive battle with several blank ends with the score tied 2-2 after six ends. Foothills Creamery played a great seventh end and made their deuce and then held Sunset Ranch to a single in the eighth giving Team Mamchur the hard fought 4-3 win.
• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):
The game was decided by a big three ender in the fourth by Raymond James to go up 5-1. World Financial Group came back with a couple of points to make it close but ran out of rocks in the final end to give Team Koffski the 5-3 victory.
• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):
OK Business Alliancemade made a hit for five in the second end only to see Stolairus Aviation battle back to take the lead 6-5 after four ends. After both teams swapped singles, Team Wright was left with a draw to the four foot in the final end for a deuce which was nicely made for the 8-7 win.
• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson):
Acorn Dental was all smiles this night after taking advantage of a struggling Edward Jones team and made a big four ender in the fifth and then cruised to the 7-2 win.
