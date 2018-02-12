McInnes and Brucker engage in wild shootout

• Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

In wild back-and-forth affair, Sturgeon Hall was up 4-2 when the fireworks started with Artesano Cabinets scoring three in the fourth. Brucker then scored three in the fifth, but not to be outdone, Team McInnes scored four in the sixth.

Brucker answered with four of their own in the seventh to go up 11-9. Without blinking, Artesano Cabinets scored a deuce in eight to tie the game and send it to an extra end, where Team Brucker’s draw to the four-foot came up a short giving Team McInnes the amazing 12-11 victory.

• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson):

This game was a defensive battle with several blank ends with the score tied 2-2 after six ends. Foothills Creamery played a great seventh end and made their deuce and then held Sunset Ranch to a single in the eighth giving Team Mamchur the hard fought 4-3 win.

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

The game was decided by a big three ender in the fourth by Raymond James to go up 5-1. World Financial Group came back with a couple of points to make it close but ran out of rocks in the final end to give Team Koffski the 5-3 victory.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):

OK Business Alliancemade made a hit for five in the second end only to see Stolairus Aviation battle back to take the lead 6-5 after four ends. After both teams swapped singles, Team Wright was left with a draw to the four foot in the final end for a deuce which was nicely made for the 8-7 win.

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson):

Acorn Dental was all smiles this night after taking advantage of a struggling Edward Jones team and made a big four ender in the fifth and then cruised to the 7-2 win.

