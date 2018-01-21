Mellof, Koffski remain atop Super League

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

Edward Jones was down 2-1 after three when they made two great hit and rolls and broke the game open with a four-ender. Sturgeon Hall gave up steals in the next two ends and shook hands giving Team Cseke the 7-2 win.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

A well played game that was tied 3-3 after four when OK Business Alliance stole a huge deuce and then held Artesano Cabinets to a single in the sixth. Team Wright made all their shots in the seventh and posted a deuce to post the 7-4 victory.

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark):

Another close game that was tied after four ends 3-3 when Raymond James dominated the front of the house and posted an easy deuce in the fifth and backed it up with a steal of three in the sixth for the early 8-3 win.

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):

A back and forth game saw Stolairus Aviation up 5-4 going into the final end. Foothills Creamery made a great draw to the button, which was ¾ buried, when skip Dave Mellof coolly picked it out to score three and post the 8-4 victory.

• Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

Acorn Dental took control of this game with a raise for four and a commanding 8-2 lead.World Financial Group battled back to close the gap to 8-6 after six ends. Team Nillson found their game again, made their deuce and posted their third straight win.

Standings: Standings: Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 9-3; Raymond James (Koffski) 9-4; Sunset Ranch (Clark) 7-4; Business Alliance (Wright) 7-5; Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 6-6; Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) 6-7; and Artesano Cabinets (McInnes) 5-8; Edward Jones (Cseke) 5-8; World Financial Group (Ludwar) 4-8; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur) 4-9.