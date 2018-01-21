Mellof, Koffski remain atop Super League

A look at Week 13 of action from the Kelowna Curling Club

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

Edward Jones was down 2-1 after three when they made two great hit and rolls and broke the game open with a four-ender. Sturgeon Hall gave up steals in the next two ends and shook hands giving Team Cseke the 7-2 win.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

A well played game that was tied 3-3 after four when OK Business Alliance stole a huge deuce and then held Artesano Cabinets to a single in the sixth. Team Wright made all their shots in the seventh and posted a deuce to post the 7-4 victory.

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark):

Another close game that was tied after four ends 3-3 when Raymond James dominated the front of the house and posted an easy deuce in the fifth and backed it up with a steal of three in the sixth for the early 8-3 win.

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof):

A back and forth game saw Stolairus Aviation up 5-4 going into the final end. Foothills Creamery made a great draw to the button, which was ¾ buried, when skip Dave Mellof coolly picked it out to score three and post the 8-4 victory.

• Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

Acorn Dental took control of this game with a raise for four and a commanding 8-2 lead.World Financial Group battled back to close the gap to 8-6 after six ends. Team Nillson found their game again, made their deuce and posted their third straight win.

Standings: Standings: Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 9-3; Raymond James (Koffski) 9-4; Sunset Ranch (Clark) 7-4; Business Alliance (Wright) 7-5; Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 6-6; Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) 6-7; and Artesano Cabinets (McInnes) 5-8; Edward Jones (Cseke) 5-8; World Financial Group (Ludwar) 4-8; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur) 4-9.

Previous story
Rockets take down Royals
Next story
Tychonik continues scoring run

Just Posted

Four arrests made after couple steals cash stolen in robbery

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests in two “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

Banner year for housing construction, real estate

If the ample supply of cranes lining Kelowna’s skyline aren’t evidence enough, there’s more cause to believe that this city is in the throes of a building boom.

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

National organizations to aid Kelowna homelessness strategy

The City of Kelowna has attracted two nationally recognized groups to its homelessness task force

Racers connect with international event at Big White

The 2nd annual event is designed for racers from different countries to bond together

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Mellof, Koffski remain atop Super League

A look at Week 13 of action from the Kelowna Curling Club

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

Letter: West Kelowna needs more police with crime rising

Letter writer not happy with the state of democracy in West Kelowna with regard to crime and police

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Most Read